Missouri shifts to Republican presidential caucuses after lawmakers cancel primaries

FILE - Presidential caucuses in Missouri are planned for March 2, putting them near the front of the national presidential selection process. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republicans in Missouri will have to attend caucuses to make their presidential picks next year after the two states’ GOP-led legislatures canceled their presidential primaries and then missed a deadline to reinstate them.

Presidential caucuses in Missouri are planned for March 2, putting them near the front of the national presidential selection process. Missouri would have been scheduled to hold a March 12 primary, had lawmakers not eliminated it.

In another cost-saving move, Missouri lawmakers last year intentionally canceled the state’s presidential primary as part of a broader elections bill backed by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that also imposed photo identification requirements for voting. Though leaders of the state Republican and Democratic parties both testified in favor of reinstating a presidential primary, lawmakers this year failed to pass legislation doing so.

Instead of voting in a Tuesday primary at traditional polling places, people wanting to participate in the caucuses will need to attend a Saturday meeting of local Republicans.

In Missouri, polling places normally are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days, with a period of absentee voting leading up to then. But participants in the GOP county caucuses must attend a 10 a.m. meeting and be prepared to stay for a while.

“The timetable makes it harder,” acknowledged Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers, who had urged lawmakers to reinstate a primary. “Let’s say you’re a nurse, a first responder, you’re on shift that day, you cannot get off at 10 a.m. to go to your local caucus, then you’re not going to be able to participate.”

The Missouri Democratic Party plans to run its own presidential primary using mail-in voting and a March 23 in-person election. Idaho Democrats plan to hold presidential caucuses on May 25.

The vast majority of states use primary elections to allocate party delegates to presidential candidates. Iowa, which is traditionally one of the first states to pick presidential candidates, is perhaps the most prominent to use a caucus system.

While some states shift away from presidential primaries, Kansas is moving toward them. A state law enacted this year sets a March 19 election for presidential primaries. In 2020, the state left it to political parties to decide what to do. Democrats funded and ran their own primary by mail ballot while Republican leaders committed to supporting Donald Trump, then the president, without a vote or any caucuses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

