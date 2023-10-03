Man killed in Independence shooting ‘died a hero’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Jauvvion Bagsby’s wife, Kierra Turner, says he died a hero.

Bagsby was reportedly killed Friday night by repeat offender Tyler Rizer from Blue Springs.

According to recently released court documents, the incident that led to Bagsby’s murder started while Turner was in the backyard with her and Bagsby’s children.

Rizer jumped over their fence, grabbed their youngest child around the neck and took the child into the house. Rizer then allegedly threatened to kill Turner and her children, according to court documents. Rizer also tried to choke her before he grabbed the 5-year-old child. Turner wrestled the child from Rizer, according to court documents.

At that point, Bagsby came home. Court documents show Bagsby confronted Rizer with a gun and Turner told him that police were on the way. She told police she heard gunshots a short time later and Bagsby, injured in the gunfire, was later declared dead.

“If he could do it over he would and I know that for a fact even if it was the same outcome he would do anything to protect us. He loved us,” says Turner.

She says her husband was loved by many and describes him as a protector, a provider, and someone who always propelled people to be the best they could be.

“He was a man of God, loved his family and his children and he would do anything for them.”

As she tucks their three sons in at night, she holds onto this vow she made to her husband, as she held him one last time:

“I made a promise to him Friday night that I would raise the boys to be like him. It’s a hard task to live up to but they have their dad in them,” says Turner.

If you would like to support Turner and her children, you can do so through GoFundMe.

READ THE FULL STORY: Court docs: Independence man killed defending family after alleged attack

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.