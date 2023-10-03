Aging & Style
Local Congressional figures react to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being removed as House Speaker

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at the Capitol in...
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. as the House moves toward passage of the debt limit bill.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, forced the vote on the “motion to vacate,” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

Here is how Kansas and Missouri House members voted:

Kansas

  • Rep. Sharice Davids (D) — Yes
  • Rep. Ron Estes (R) — No
  • Rep. Jake LaTurner (R) — No
  • Rep. Tracey Mann (R) — No

Missouri

  • Rep. Mark Alford (R) — No
  • Rep. Cori Bush (D) — Not voting
  • Rep. Eric Burlison (R) — No
  • Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) — Yes
  • Rep. Sam Graves (R) — No
  • Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) — No
  • Rep. Jason Smith (R) — No
  • Rep. Ann Wagner (R) — No

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer

