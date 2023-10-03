Local Congressional figures react to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being removed as House Speaker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, forced the vote on the “motion to vacate,” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

Here is how Kansas and Missouri House members voted:

Kansas

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) — Yes

Rep. Ron Estes (R) — No

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R) — No

Rep. Tracey Mann (R) — No

Missouri

Rep. Mark Alford (R) — No

Rep. Cori Bush (D) — Not voting

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) — No

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) — Yes

Rep. Sam Graves (R) — No

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) — No

Rep. Jason Smith (R) — No

Rep. Ann Wagner (R) — No

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

“When Democrats had an identical majority in the House of Representatives just one year ago, Speaker Pelosi reached across the aisle to pass historic legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, Honoring Our PACT Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Respect for Marriage Act, National Defense Authorization Act, and so much more—because the American people sent us to Washington to deliver real results for our communities. “However, since the opening of the 118th Congress, Kevin McCarthy has actively opposed bipartisanship in the People’s House, fomented chaos and crises by kowtowing to the most extreme members of his caucus, and failed to follow through on the most basic of bipartisan agreements time and time again. “The American people deserve leaders that will put families before political theater and partisan brinksmanship—which is something Speaker McCarthy has proven incapable of doing. I could not in good conscience support such an individual for the esteemed position of Speaker.”

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer

“Last week, 198 Republicans voted for a bill to cut non-defense spending by 30% and implement the toughest border security policy in our nation’s history. A small group within our party teamed up with every House Democrat to block it. Today, many of the same “Republicans” again joined Democrats to remove Speaker McCarthy from his post. Because of their actions, the investigations of President Biden and his family have stopped. So has the appropriations process they claim to support. When you regularly vote with Democrats to block spending cuts, harm border security, and protect President Biden from investigations, you’re not a Republican. This is not about the national debt – they blocked spending cuts. It’s not about border security – they blocked that too. This is about their desire for attention and effort to raise money for their next campaign, as well as protection for the Biden family.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.