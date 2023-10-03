Leavenworth mansion filled with newly-discovered treasures to be featured in Halloween-themed ghost stories tour

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The treasures keep coming at a 140-year-old mansion in Leavenworth, and this weekend, it’s all decked out for spooky season.

Earlier this year, KCTV5 told you about all the mysteries being uncovered at a historic home the current owner has dubbed the Krasnetsky Manor for Wayward Cats. Homeowner Thad Krasnetsky has since unearthed more treasure.

The property, known in historical records as the Angell Mansion, will be featured on the Leavenworth Historical Society’s inaugural Haunts and Homes Storytelling Tour. The tour of five homes will have a ghost story told at each one.

Krasnetsky swears his home isn’t haunted, but when a writer like him buys an ancient mansion, he’s bound to turn the items he finds into stories.

“The stories create themselves. They really do,” Krasnetsky said.

Earlier this year, he found a slew of coins in jars under the floorboards in the attic. There were Buffalo nickels, a Shield nickel from 1866 and a lot of half dollars, beginning with the Walking Liberty version and continuing to the JFK version.

His theory was that the original owner’s granddaughters stashed them there. The newest coin was 1969.

“We know that the collecting of the coins ceased right before 1970,” Krasnetsky explained. “And that’s right around the same time that one of the sisters had some severe medical issues died shortly after that, and the other was admitted to an asylum.”

A more recent find came when a storm this summer turned into a ceiling leak. The roofers had to go behind a panel into an attic room. Krasnetsky spotted a blue envelope where the wall met the floor. His Facebook page has an avid following. He recorded a video as he pulled down the insulation to see what else was there.

“We pull the insulation and these boxes just start cascading down,” he described, “and a totally different type of coins than the ones that the sisters had hidden away.”

The newest coin discovery consisted of modern-era proof sets and uncirculated coins. He started contacting family of other former owners. He found the son of a Dr. Allen, who died in 2018.

“He was telling me about [how] his father had some concerns about the economy and it’s like, when the economy collapses, I’m going to pay for buy milk and eggs with silver and gold coins,” Krasnetsky recounted.

It’s stories like that that keep Krasnetsky hunting for further finds, because it connects him to those who lived in the stately home before.

“It gives you perspective on your place in things. It’s it has a voice that speaks to you from the past, and being able to hear that voice is just an incredible gift, and when you find these things it just amplifies that voice,” he said. “You know, I hear that heartbeat of them.”

His metal detecting parties have raised thousands for the historical society. Other events have raised hundreds for the Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society.

The Leavenworth Historical Society Haunts and Homes Storytelling Tour takes place on Saturday, October 7 from 6-10 p.m. It’s a first-time event featuring five homes and five spooky ghost stories for just $10 per person.

