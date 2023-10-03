Aging & Style
KCTV5 Cares: ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ to break barriers and fight breast cancer

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Real Men Wear Pink is an amazing opportunity for men and those who identify with masculinity to take a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. This program works alongside American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Kansas City by giving our community the opportunity to nominate local leaders. Campaign Ambassadors across the nation are stepping up and using the power of wearing pink to raise funds and draw attention to the breast cancer fight. In fact, every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breakthrough breast cancer discovery and research, and lifesaving patient support. Join these distinguished group of leaders, wear pink every day in October, raise a minimum of $2,500 and help raise awareness around breast cancer through your social networks today. Learn more and sign up with the Kansas City campaign at www.menwearpink.org. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

