KC Streetcar looking for musicians to bring Christmas cheer to riders during holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly in the KC Streetcar! At least in a few months.

The organization announced Tuesday morning it is looking for “talented, local musicians to entertain riders during the 2023 holiday season.”

The musicians would perform both on board and at streetcar stops, and play a selection of original music or holiday songs.

Musicians must be able to perform acoustic-style while on board the streetcar or provide a small, battery-operated amplification system. If performing at a streetcar stop, musicians must be able to provide their own amplification system.

Musicians can apply here, and those submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25. The performers will be notified by Nov. 6, and the final schedules will be posted in mid-November.

Performances are anticipated to take place during weekday evenings and weekend afternoons or evenings, the KC Streetcar stated.

For more information, contact Donna Mandelbaum with the KC Streetcar Authority at (816) 627-2526, (816) 877-3219 or by email at dmandelbaum@kcstreetcar.org.

