Kansas City homes Taylor Swift should buy, according to experts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans can’t seem to get enough of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

While Kelce already owns a home in the metro, there is a lot of speculation that if the relationship continues, Swift may also want to plant some roots in Kansas City.

A digital company called Mansion Global brands itself as an expert on global real estate. The company has some recommendations for Swift if she begins house hunting in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

Mansion Global says there are three options for Swift to consider adding to her sizable property portfolio. The company says each listing has its perks for Swift to consider.

Country Club District

A 10,400-square-foot option is a mansion in the city’s Country Club District.

ReeceNichols listed the home that once belonged to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson for $3.975 million.

Curb appeal includes tall white columns outlining front windows and the door. it also includes a formal living room, dining room, an open-concept kitchen, and several fireplaces.

The listing includes a wine cellar and a sports court in the backyard, something Travis Kelce and friends would likely love.

Apartment Option

If Swift isn’t looking for the upkeep of another home, Kansas City also offers prime real estate in the heart of the city.

An apartment on the 19th floor of One Park Place, overlooking Penn Valley Park with a view of the city skyline, is an option.

Asking price for the 3,405-square-foot corner unit is $1.35 million.

The apartment includes walk-in closets, a bar, and walls of windows. Amenities include a concierge, pools, a wine tasting room and a cigar lounge.

Place in Parkville

Another ReeceNichols listing in Parkville is closer to airports yet just 30 minutes from downtown.

This four-bedroom property was built in 2022. It is on the market for $1.47 million. The home includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a floating staircase, and a six car garage.

The house sits on two acres of land, which also offers seclusion.

