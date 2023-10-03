Kansas City awarded grant to reduce non-fatal shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every year, over 500 people are victims of a non-fatal shooting in Kansas City.

A federal grant awarded to the city, police department, and Jackson County Prosecutor’s office could help reduce the high rate of violence.

You may be wondering why focus on non-fatal shootings? KCPD Police Chief Stacy Graves said believe it or not, a large part of stopping future shootings is by solving non-fatal ones.

“Often times those non-fatal shootings result in risk for retaliation conversations and sometimes retaliation shootings,” said Chief Graves, “so we want to be those violence interrupters to solve these non-fatal shootings, hoping that the violence will be interrupted and stopped there.”

A large portion of the two-year, $500,000 grant will go towards the assembly of an Assault team or ‘A-team’ to improve investigations.

The ‘A-team’ will have two tenure detectives, two tenue prosecutors and a data analyst who will all work together for the prosecution when a non-fatal shooting occurs.

According to police data, in 2022 only 18.3% of non-fatal shootings were cleared or solved, compared to nearly 50% for homicides.

The City’s director of public safety, Melesa Johnson, said this grant money will help solve more non-fatal shootings.

“Every non-fatal shooting is a failed homicide, when somebody gets shot their life is in danger and it is our theory that if we can improve clearance rates for no fatal shootings those improvements will trickle out to other categories called category a like homicides.”

This will be the first-time money will be allocated to focus on just non-fatal shootings, Johnson said they are thankful for the grant and believe the funds will be a foundation to address the high violence in our community.

“225k per year is more than we were investing in this space previously and we have to start somewhere.”

This grant was only awarded to a handful of cities where high crime is a problem.

