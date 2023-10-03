Aging & Style
Join KC Royals mascot Sluggerrr for run onto baseball field

Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr following a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at...
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr following a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The Royals defeated the Rays 6-2. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to grab your running shoes and hit the pavement with your favorite mascot.

The 2023 Royals Charities Sluggerrr 5K and 10K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, but you can save money on the entry fee by signing up now.

Runners will make laps around Kauffman Stadium before running onto the field. Sluggerrr will hand out prizes along the way.

Anyone who wishes to be involved can run the race in-person or virtually.

ALSO READ: Royals GM, manager hold end-of-year press conference

Runners will be rewarded with the following for completing the route:

  • One voucher to redeem for a View Level Reserved ticket to any Royals home game in 2024.
  • One commemorative Sluggerrr Run t-shirt.
  • Food and drink following the race.

The overall male and female winners will each receive two Diamond Club tickets to a Royals home game in 2024.

ALSO READ: Founder of Marching Cobras announces retirement

Registering at www.royals.com/Run by Oct. 13 will save runners $5:

  • $45 for 5k
  • $50 for 10k
  • $30 for Virtual 5k
  • $40 for Virtual 10k
  • 5K Family 4-pack- $145
  • 10K Family 4-pack- $175

Race Day Registration prices:

  • $50 for 5k
  • $65 for 10k

Packet pick-up takes place on Friday, October 13th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Price Chopper located at 1030 W. 103rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Virtual participants will receive their packets in the mail.

