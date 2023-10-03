Join KC Royals mascot Sluggerrr for run onto baseball field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to grab your running shoes and hit the pavement with your favorite mascot.

The 2023 Royals Charities Sluggerrr 5K and 10K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, but you can save money on the entry fee by signing up now.

Runners will make laps around Kauffman Stadium before running onto the field. Sluggerrr will hand out prizes along the way.

Anyone who wishes to be involved can run the race in-person or virtually.

Runners will be rewarded with the following for completing the route:

One voucher to redeem for a View Level Reserved ticket to any Royals home game in 2024.

One commemorative Sluggerrr Run t-shirt.

Food and drink following the race.

The overall male and female winners will each receive two Diamond Club tickets to a Royals home game in 2024.

Registering at www.royals.com/Run by Oct. 13 will save runners $5:

$45 for 5k

$50 for 10k

$30 for Virtual 5k

$40 for Virtual 10k

5K Family 4-pack- $145

10K Family 4-pack- $175

Race Day Registration prices:

$50 for 5k

$65 for 10k

Packet pick-up takes place on Friday, October 13th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Price Chopper located at 1030 W. 103rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Virtual participants will receive their packets in the mail.

