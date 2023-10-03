Johnson County creates specialty courts in attempt to reduce repeat offenders

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County courts are about to tackle two major issues for our area with the help of a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice.

According to the Johnson County Mental Health Center, many people behind bars are currently living with mental illnesses. These conditions often go untreated, putting them at risk of being reincarcerated. Now two courts specializing in drug treatment and mental health cases aim to stop history from repeating itself.

The grant funds will be used for staff training and education, travel and research, developing program assessments, and paying staff salaries associated with program implementation.

“The whole idea about this is getting people to treatment. Access to care is the key, and so what we should see is a reduction in the number of beds at the jail and we should see improvement in recidivism,” said mental health director Tim DeWeese.

The court will present people with an option to get treatment as part of their sentence, along with intense supervision from mental health and court services staff. As an incentive, they’re able to expunge their conviction.

Judge Kelly Ryan serves in the 10th judicial district, and will be overseeing drug treatment-related cases.

“The occurrence is literally everyday. Morning and afternoon,” said Judge Ryan.

He says it is drug abuse and mental health issues that drive a lot of criminal activity including crimes like credit card fraud, burglary, and car theft.

“They’re trying to generate income to buy their drugs and that’s the way that they end up doing it because the habits that they have are so costly and that’s their number one goal. It’s more important than feeding their families sometimes,” said Ryan.

Johnson County will now join eleven other drug-treatment focused courts in the state of Kansas. The hope is that programs like this also cut down on costs for jails and courts, with fewer repeat offenders.

“What you’re ending up doing is saving the systems as a whole money and that money can be reinvested into continuing these types of services,” said Deweese.

About five years ago, the county started a veterans treatment court. Since its inception, that court has seen a 90 percent completion rate and lower recidivism. They’re hopeful these new courts will see similar success.

