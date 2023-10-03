Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Inaugural 18th & Vine Festival: Three day celebration highlighting the work of local black artists

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 18th & Vine Arts Festival is a 3-day celebration that amplifies the work of black artists from different artistic disciplines. It aims to spotlight the art, history, and people of African American culture and to celebrate the contributions that black art has made to the world, and create a more equitable arts environment in Kansas City. Watch this to hear from two of the organizers of the festival.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
FILE — The Johnson County Department of Health said it will be holding testing clinics at the...
Olathe Northwest High School student treated for tuberculosis

Latest News

Real Men Wear Pink is an amazing opportunity for men and those who identify with masculinity to...
KCTV5 Cares: ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ to break barriers and fight breast cancer
Real Men Wear Pink is an amazing opportunity for men and those who identify with masculinity to...
KCTV5 Cares: ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ to break barriers and fight breast cancer
Paint drips can be a frustrating eyesore on otherwise smooth surfaces. Fortunately, removing...
Your House Your Home: Say goodbye to paint drips with these easy DIY tips
Paint drips can be a frustrating eyesore on otherwise smooth surfaces. Fortunately, removing...
Your House Your Home: Say goodbye to paint drips with these easy DIY tips
Call Five Star Painting today to get 15% off any project over one thousand dollars with zero...
Hate to paint? Call these pros to turn your house into home sweet home