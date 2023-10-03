Inaugural 18th & Vine Festival: Three day celebration highlighting the work of local black artists
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The 18th & Vine Arts Festival is a 3-day celebration that amplifies the work of black artists from different artistic disciplines. It aims to spotlight the art, history, and people of African American culture and to celebrate the contributions that black art has made to the world, and create a more equitable arts environment in Kansas City. Watch this to hear from two of the organizers of the festival.
