Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Homeless encampment still in front of City Hall after mayor’s office orders it to be decommsioned

St. Louis City Hall
St. Louis City Hall
By Kalie Strain and Justin Andrews
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials began decommissioning the homeless encampment in front of St. Louis City Hall Monday night, but the encampment remains on Tuesday morning.

Initially, the mayor’s office said they clear out the encampment starting at 10:00 p.m. According to the Mayor’s Office, the decision was not easy for them to make.

The office listed the following reasons why the camp must be moved off of City Hall property:

  • About 50 police calls for service between 8/14 to 9/28
  • 33 ambulance calls for service: overdoses, seizures, and other medical emergencies
  • Fighting among the tenants and others who approach the encampment
  • Increasing calls from City employees who report being accosted while at work
  • Drug paraphernalia found on-site

However, the encampment was still on the lawn of city hall Tuesday morning.

According to the office, the Department of Human Services has done outreach at the site 35 times in the past two months to try to connect those living there with permanent housing and support services.

Lifeline Aid Group, a nonprofit that focuses on feeding and housing the unhoused, sent First Alert 4 a flyer given out to people living in the encampment dated Sept. 29, informing people that City Hall grounds would be closed at 10 p.m. Monday and that people and their belonging couldn’t stay overnight. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said there will be more outreach from the Department of Human Services Tuesday.

Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said Monday night, “I negotiated with the Mayors office to stop the displacement of the encampment tonight and will work to move folks into housing tomorrow.”

This move comes as City leaders have proposed legislation that would protect people living in encampments through a “Unhoused Bill of Rights.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City

Latest News

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during...
WATCH LIVE: Royals GM, manager hold end-of-year press conference
The treasures keep coming at a 140-year-old mansion in Leavenworth, and this weekend, it’s all...
Newly-found treasures in Leavenworth mansion to be featured in ghost stories tour
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning stand-offs end in arrests
FILE — The organization announced Tuesday morning it is looking for “talented, local musicians...
KC Streetcar looking for musicians to bring Christmas cheer to riders during holiday season