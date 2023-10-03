Aging & Style
Greenwood board of aldermen appoints Dustin Young as new mayor

A special meeting helped appoint a new mayor for Greenwood on Monday night.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week after former mayor Levi Weaver was impeached, the board of aldermen for the City of Greenwood, Missouri, appointed Dustin Young as its next mayor.

A unanimous vote in favor of Young’s appointment was made Monday night during a special meeting.

“I am grateful and appreciative that (former mayor Weaver), this board and previous mayors have allowed me to be a part of Greenwood’s city government,” Young said, thanking Weaver for his service to the community following his own appointment.

Young said he’s heard from community members and city officials that some leaders in the city’s past have been “dysfunctional, disrespectful, irrational, and flat-out irresponsible.”

“My goal is to do what’s best for Greenwood, and I ask for your grace and patience in that,” Young told members of the community.

A LinkedIn page for Dustin Young said he previously spent 16 years providing consulting to the City of Greenwood as the President and Owner of Greenwood Media. It also listed him as the President and Owner of a landscaping company.

