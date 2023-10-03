GM Fairfax Plant Director hopeful deal soon to be reached with UAW

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - 2,000 workers in Kansas City, Kansas are still waiting for a deal to get done with General Motors and the UAW.

2,000 workers sit and wait for what’s to come as the Wentzville plant and several others across the country strike.

GM Fairfax Plant Director Michael Youngs believes a deal will get done so all those workers can get back inside, and get paid accordingly, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

He said to our KCTV5 crew Monday afternoon that the offer hits on what is important to the employees -- all around wages and job security. The double-digit raise request over the next four years is a request they are sticking with that was put on the table on September 24th. They are talking about inflation protection, world-class health care, zero premiums, and zero deductibles for their employees.

He also said that a strike isn’t necessary because they’ve had a history of getting deals done with GM to avoid strikes and the strikes in 2019 taught them a lot of things can get done.

“It’s hurting, not only our employees, it’s hurting the communities, it’s hurting our stakeholders, it’s hurting our dealerships, and ultimately the customer.”

Around 200 hundred workers are still inside though maintaining the equipment and working on preventative maintenance – so when a deal is done they can get right back to work.

“Those that are on the picket line we want to make sure that the safety, health, and well-being of those employees are top of mind but really want to get the people back. We need get to this contract resolved and we need to get our employees back to the plant.”

He said that every job created at GM impacts six jobs across the country.

Now looking nationally, Reuters reports that the Anderson Economic Group estimated the total losses from the first two weeks of the strike.

$3.9 billion total

$325 million in wages

$1.12 billion in losses for the Detroit Three

$1.29 billion for suppliers

$1.2 billion for dealer and customer losses

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.