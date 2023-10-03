FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm Tuesday with showers, falling temperatures moving in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is now centered around the mid-Atlantic states and a front low-pressure system combination tracks in from the west. This creates what we call a pressure gradient or a squeeze in the air. This will provide breezy conditions that will track from the south to the north throughout the day. Gusts up to 25 mph will be common as clouds continue to build along with a slow increase in wet weather chances. As early as this afternoon, isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The bulk of our storm activity should be this evening ranging between 8 and 10 p.m. to start along our western counties. The storms will continue into the early morning Wednesday with the bulk of the wet weather exiting by mid to late morning. We will still see a few isolated showers and storms throughout Wednesday so grab the umbrella for the day. At this time severe weather activity looks to remain well to the west of the viewing area, but if there are any changes with the new data that comes in throughout the day today, we will let you know when we know.

As the storm system passes, another area of high pressure will build behind the storm system. This will usher in northerly flow with winds from northern Canada. By Friday we will go from the mid to upper 70s expected Thursday afternoon to the lower 60s. This means we officially go from T-shirts to light jackets or long sleeves. Because of this major change in temperature, we have issued a First Warn. At the same time, we will have yet another pressure gradient on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Another reason why we have decided to First Warn.

Lastly, Saturday morning is expected to yield low temperatures within the 30s. Some areas may see low enough 30s for frost to form. This will not be a widespread event but it is something to note and prepare for. You may need that extra blanket to the bed Friday night into Saturday morning.

