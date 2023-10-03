Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered showers and a few storms overnight

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A series of cold fronts will swing through the area. The first one moves in tonight bringing the chance of scattered showers and a few storms to the area. Rain gradually tapers off early Wednesday with some clouds lingering across the area. We could get a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon to help temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s with some areas to our southeast possibly returning to 80 degrees.

Thursday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back in the upper 70s before another cold front arrives. This one will bring a significant cooldown to the area where temperatures on Friday may not get out of the 60s. On Saturday it turns colder in the morning as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s, close to 40 degrees. This is where we could see our first frost of the season for areas north of 36 Highway. By next week, temperatures look to recover quite a bit with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

