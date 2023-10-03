Evergy to increase RESRAM charge, citing ‘costs above renewable energy costs’

By KCTV5 Staff and Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC), Evergy has filed for a slight increase in monthly billing under its existing RESRAM charge.

RESRAM is the “renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism” and specifically applies to Evergy Missouri West customers.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 336,640 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth counties

Missouri Public Service Commission

Evergy spokesperson Courtney Lewis says that RESRAM gives energy companies the ability to alter rates “to reflect prudently incurred renewable energy standard costs (such as solar and wind).”

The base rate that each customer already pays for energy covers a majority of these “renewable energy standard costs,” but the amount that is not covered by base rates is then taken care of by additional RESRAM charges. RESRAM increases are not the same as general electric rate cases, which Evergy recently filed as well.

The exact increase comes out to less than five cents. PSC states “A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the RESRAM charge increase by approximately $0.04 a month.”

According to Lewis, “This charge has been on customers’ bills for more than a decade. This is not new.” What’s new is the proposed increase.

KCTV asked if Evergy is anticipating any more rate increases in the near future. Lewis responded “Any time there is a request for any kind of increase, it must be filed with the PSC. You will be notified if [there] is a request.”

Individual citizens wishing to comment on the RESRAM increase should contact:

  • Office of the Public Counsel (A separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission)
    • Address: Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230
    • Telephone: 1-866-922-2959
    • Email: opcservice@opc.mo.gov
  • Public Service Commission Staff
    • Address: P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102
    • Telephone: 1-800-392-4211
    • Email: pscinfo@psc.mo.gov

The full release can be found on the PSC website.

