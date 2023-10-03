Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Deputies: Children found locked inside barn without food or water; 2 arrested

Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man and woman are facing gross child neglect charges on Tuesday after deputies in West Virginia said they found two children locked inside of a barn without access to food or water.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Sissonville on Monday after a 911 call just after 5:46 p.m. regarding the welfare of the children.

Deputies had to force entry into the barn where they located two juveniles, a girl and boy, locked inside an approximate 20x14-foot room.

Deputies say there was no way to exit that room and there was no running water, no food and no bathroom facilities. Deputies also said the children were obviously deprived of adequate hygienic care.

At the main residence, deputies located another small child locked inside alone. The child was observed in an unprotected loft, approximately 15 feet high.

No caretakers or parents were there, but family members Donald Ray Lantz, 63, and Jeanne Kay Whitefeather, 61, later arrived at the scene.

Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect, creating a substantial risk of injury.

Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section are investigating the case along with Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City

Latest News

This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate
A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed