Court docs: Independence man killed defending family after alleged attack

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with a homicide in Independence on Sept. 29, 2023.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man is charged with killing a man who tried to protect his family during an alleged crime spree through Independence.

Tyler Rizer is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action following his arrest Friday night.

Independence police responded to a call about a stabbing in a neighborhood near East 41st Terrace South and South Osage Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told detectives that a man, later identified as Rizer, asked for a ride to Target. The victim said during the ride Rizer began threating him. The victim pulled over on Interstate 70. He told detectives that Rizer stabbed him when he got out of the car.

People who witnessed the stabbing told police that Rizer ran across I-70 and into another neighborhood.

Less than 15-minutes later officers were called to a shooting in the area.

Court documents show Rizer jumped a fence into a backyard where he found a woman with her three-year-old and five-year-old children.

The woman said Rizer grabbed her youngest child around the neck and took the child into the house. Rizer then allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her children, according to court documents. Rizer also tried to choke the woman before he grabbed the 5-year-old child. The woman wrestled the child from Rizer, according to court documents.

At that point, the woman’s husband, Juavvion Bagsby, came home. Court documents show Bagsby confronted Rizer with a gun. Bagsby’s wife told him that police were on the way. She told police she heard gunshots a short time later.

Police found two men injured by the gunfire. Bagsby died at the scene. Emergency crews transported the second victim to the hospital. He underwent surgery for his injuries. According to court documents, he has not regained consciousness.

The court paperwork also shows that Rizer stole Bagsby’s car. Rizer was involved in an accident at 17th and Jackson around 7 p.m. Saturday, while driving the stolen car.

Early Saturday morning Kansas City Police took an injured Rizer to North Kansas City Hospital where he was arrested.

Court records show Rizer is a felon and has past convictions for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, property damage, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering, forgery, aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and other crimes. He also has several outstanding felony warrants.

