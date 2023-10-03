Aging & Style
Beyoncé fans wait hours in backed up traffic, delaying start of concert

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Beyoncé fans enjoyed the final stop of the Renaissance World Tour right here in KC last night, but the lead-up to showtime was full of chaos.

It was the perfect storm of traffic just before the show’s initial 8 p.m. start time– Royals fans were leaving Kauffman Stadium after the final game of the season at the exact same time as Beyoncé fans were trying to get into Arrowhead.

It led to hours of backed-up traffic, impacting thousands of fans and even causing some of them to abandon their cars just so they wouldn’t miss the concert.

Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.(Scout Cam)
One woman sat in those stalled-out lines for 3 hours.

“What is going on?” Faith Rivera asked. “This is unreal– this is out of a movie. It was really interesting to watch people leaving their cars to go to the concert and walking in the streets.”

Many fans chimed in on X, frustrated that there seemed to be no line of communication from Arrowhead Stadium.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was one of those voices, saying, “As long as mass public transportation and nearby high-density development is not a part of stadium design, a few challenges--such as two same-day events--will burden car traffic. As we host more events, it’s important to reassess how we can better move people in and out!”

