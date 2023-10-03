Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Sunlight could help treat diabetes

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Getting some sunlight could help treat diabetes.

A study published in Diabetologia found people exposed to natural light, versus artificial light, had better control of their blood sugar levels, which could help with the treatment and prevention of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Doctors say people who work in an office with little natural light, should try and get outdoors as much as possible.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

