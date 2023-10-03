Aging & Style: Sunlight could help treat diabetes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Getting some sunlight could help treat diabetes.

A study published in Diabetologia found people exposed to natural light, versus artificial light, had better control of their blood sugar levels, which could help with the treatment and prevention of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Doctors say people who work in an office with little natural light, should try and get outdoors as much as possible.

