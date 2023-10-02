World’s largest bounce house coming to Kansas City next weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It stands 32 feet tall. It covers more than 16,000 square feet. And it’s coming to the Kansas City area.

The Big Bounce America Tour has scheduled a stop at the Paragon Star entertainment complex in Lee’s Summit from Oct. 13-15.

The attraction features four inflatables:

World’s Largest Bounce House - giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes.

Sport Slam - a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type.

The Giant - 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide.

airSPACE - a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more.

Tickets start at $22, and you can find complete information here.

The address is 1401 NW River Road Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64081.

