World’s largest bounce house coming to Kansas City next weekend
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It stands 32 feet tall. It covers more than 16,000 square feet. And it’s coming to the Kansas City area.
The Big Bounce America Tour has scheduled a stop at the Paragon Star entertainment complex in Lee’s Summit from Oct. 13-15.
The attraction features four inflatables:
- World’s Largest Bounce House - giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes.
- Sport Slam - a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type.
- The Giant - 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide.
- airSPACE - a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more.
Tickets start at $22, and you can find complete information here.
The address is 1401 NW River Road Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64081.
