Wichita police to identify suspect in 34-year-old homicide case

A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find answers in the nearly 34-year-old cold case.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said Monday that it will announce the identity a suspect in the death of Krista Martin, a case that had gone cold since Martin’s death in 1989.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect through advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy. They’re set to name the suspect at a press conference Monday afternoon.

It’s been more than three decades since someone Martin, then 20, was killed in her southwest Wichita apartment. She was last seen almost 30 years to the day -- Oct. 1, 1989. She died from blunt force trauma to the back, left side of her head. Investigators did not find the weapon used to kill her.

In 2022, a former friend of Martin’s, MaryAnne McCullough, started a podcast to help bring attention to Martin’s cold case.

