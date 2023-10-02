Aging & Style
Time to start paying off your student loans again: What you need to know

Time to start paying off your student loans again: What you need to know
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a three-year pause, student loan payments are due once again.

43.6 million borrowers will now have to pay off their debt, including hundreds of thousands in both Missouri and Kansas.

In June 2023, the Supreme Court rejected a White House plan that would have offered $20,000 in loan forgiveness. After that plan was denied, studies showed nearly half of borrowers would be delinquent on their payments.

Every borrower will be given a 12-month grace period, which means you can skip payments without taking a credit hit, but you will still be charged interest. Some borrowers can apply for lower monthly payments under the administration’s Save Plan.

The student loan payments reopen as six schools across the Sunflower State are raising their undergraduate tuition (Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State, and Fort Hays State).

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the move in June 2022. Kansas, Kansas State, Emporia State, and Pittsburg State will raise tuition by 5%, Wichita State 5.9% and Fort Hays State will go up by 7%.

The pre-COVID-19 tuition hikes were between 1-3%. The state universities cite inflation as the main reason for the steeper hikes.

You can head to StudentAid.gov to check your loan service and make payments. While interest rates have risen significantly since the pandemic, most borrowers will have the same interest rate as before the pandemic.

READ MORE: Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

