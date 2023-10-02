Raytown shooting leaves 2 dead, police asking public for information
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday afternoon after they died from a shooting in Raytown, Missouri.
According to the Raytown Police Department, officers were called to the area of 61st Street and Raytown Road after they learned of a shots fired call just before 2:15 p.m.
Police stated a caller reported two people had been shot. When first responders arrived, they found two individuals dead.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).
Raytown police stated no one had been taken into custody, as of Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
