Raytown shooting leaves 2 dead, police asking public for information

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).(Source: WBTV file photo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday afternoon after they died from a shooting in Raytown, Missouri.

According to the Raytown Police Department, officers were called to the area of 61st Street and Raytown Road after they learned of a shots fired call just before 2:15 p.m.

Police stated a caller reported two people had been shot. When first responders arrived, they found two individuals dead.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Raytown police stated no one had been taken into custody, as of Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

