Northland man accused of shooting wife and stepson in court Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Steven Woods, who is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges, is in Clay County Court Monday afternoon for a bond reduction hearing.

Woods allegedly shot both of them in a home on Northeast 119th Terrace following a fight starting with his wife accusing him of cheating. The shootings resulted in the death of his 18-year-old stepson Joseph Bonacorso.

Charging documents describe a fight between Woods and his wife that started when she took his phone after accusing him of cheating. She locked herself in the bathroom door that was then broken down by Woods who got his phone back and locked himself in the master bedroom.

Several witnesses described Bonacorso banging on the door when he arrived telling Woods to get out, which then Woods opened the door and shot. He hit both his stepson and his wife.

Woods told police during a formal interview that his stepson came at him with a knife so he shot him five times in the “center mass” as he put it.

The wife was outside the house soon after that when Woods fired a shotgun through the front door hitting both of her thighs. She also had injuries to her eye and neck.

Woods is in jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Police indicated in court documents that Woods shot the children’s biological father seven years ago and the finding in that case at the time was self-defense.

Woods worked for three local school districts for eight years according to his LinkedIn page online. A LinkedIn page with Woods’ name and photo indicates Woods worked for the Smithville, Center and North Kansas City school districts over the last eight years, including a year as a school active shooter response trainer for North Kansas City Schools.

He was a special education teacher at Maple Elementary in Smithville most recently. He spent two years at the same school as a behavior interventionist and is listed as working as an “at-risk teacher” for Center Middle School.

