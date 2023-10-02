Nationwide emergency alert to hit cell phones, TV, radio this week

Aging & Style
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its nationwide emergency alert system later this week.

The test will make sure the agency is able to notify as many people as possible about a major emergency. The alert test will show up on cell phones, other wireless devices, TVs and radios.

All major wireless providers in the U.S. are involved in the test. If your cell phone is on and has a signal, you should receive the test, according to FEMA. The test will be transmitted for 30 minutes, but each cell phone should only receive the message once during that time.

The alert is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1:20 p.m. CT. FEMA said the message will read in English or Spanish, depending on language settings on the phone.

The test will say “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

In case the test is postponed because of an actual widespread emergency during the testing timeframe, FEMA said it will reschedule the test for Oct. 11.

The agency says it tests the alert system at least once every three-years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

