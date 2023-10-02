Mural outside Mexican grocery store celebrates Latin culture and need for equitable food system

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - When grocery shopping it’s important to have access to your everyday staples, but for the growing Hispanic community in Lawrence that can be a challenge.

With only one Mexican grocery store in the area, it’s become difficult to find culturally specific foods, but the city is hoping to change that through art.

When you drive down Ridge Court in Lawrence it’s hard to miss the vibrant mural on the side of La Estrella Tienda Mexicana.

The city is pairing up local artists and multi-grocery stores to draw attention to the need for an equitable food system as part of their People’s Markets Program.

Rual Perez is from Queretaro, Mexico and owns the store. He’s been bringing the flavors and culture of home to Lawrence.

“I’m thinking about the population here, the Hispanic population here, and I noticed that they had some needs, which they can’t have here,” said Perez.

He opened la Estrella Tienda Mexicana over 20 years ago, a grocery store and taco shop, in hopes of providing Latin staples that were hard to find, like ceramic art, nopales and queso -- also known as cactus and cheese in English.

“My culture is bright colors, happiness, and I bring those things because sometimes we don’t feel like we belong here,” explained Perez, “and I try to make all the Hispanic people happy here, make them feel like they’re in Mexico.”

To help bring awareness to what a staple La Estrella is to the community, local artists Connie Fitzpatrick, Javy Ortiz, and Sydney Ruiz Krehbiel took colors, vibrancy and rhythms that represent Latin culture and brought them to life on the side of the store.

“We have some of the ceramics also that are inside, represented outside, you’ll see this exact design indoors as well in a shape of a ceramic that is important to the region where the owners are from,” said Fitzpatrick. “You can see there are different types of cactuses, some that can grow here and some that grow in the south.”

Fitzpatrick, who is also a food systems specialist, said food access is an important issue. She hopes that the newly painted mural provides visibility for the store so they can keep thriving.

“Even if they’re not buying nopales, not buying the cheeses or other staples of Mexico, they’re coming here to the taco shop and by supporting the taco shop they’re keeping the grocery store open,” said Fitzpatrick.

Some of the other projects in the People’s Market’s program can be found at F-mart and Cosmos Indian Store and Café in Lawrence.

