Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas music. And there will be an opportunity for Kansas Citians to hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on more than just the radio.
The singer-songwriter announced “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour dates Monday morning, and one of the 13 stops is at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.
The monthlong tour features stops in Toronto, Philadelphia and New York City among others.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For updated information, check out the T-Mobile Center website.
