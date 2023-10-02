Aging & Style
Local Fans Excited by Beyoncé's Concert at Arrowhead

By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Arrowhead Stadium played host to a sellout crowd on Sunday night – but not because of the Chiefs. Pop Icon Beyoncé was in town to rock the stage at the home of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Fans traveled from near and far to watch Beyoncé perform in person.

“I’m from Wichita, only three hours away from here,” said Alex Nyamjom. “I was having a panic attack on my way.”

“I am from Brazil,” said another fan. “She is the number one artist ever in Brazil. People travel from all over the world for Beyoncé and it is because she is a legend.”

Beyoncé’s stop in Kansas City was the last on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

