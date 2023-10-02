Aging & Style
Lenexa Police search for missing man who didn’t show up for work

Matthew Furmanek hasn't been seen since Sept. 27.
Matthew Furmanek hasn't been seen since Sept. 27.(Lenexa Police Dept.)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help locating a man who disappeared last week.

Matthew Furmanek’s friends and family haven’t heard from him since the morning of Sept. 27. They believe he was in Olathe at that time.

The 34-year-old is 6′ tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

His friends and family say they are concerned about Matthew’s welfare because it is not like him to miss work and fail to notify someone.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

