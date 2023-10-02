Lake Waukomis closed indefinitely due to sewer pump station failure

LAKE WAUKOMIS, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials in Lake Waukomis have issued a notice that residents would be wise to pay attention to.

There is a possibility that contaminated water is leaking into Lake Waukomis due to a failure in a KCMO sewer pump station.

The result of contamination tests performed on Sunday showed that contamination levels are unsafe for boating, swimming and physical contact with the water. As such, the closure encompasses all lake activities, including boating, swimming and kayaking.

The Lake Waukomis Association is expected to have more updates on the lake’s status today. It has been closed since September 28.

Check the Lake Waukomis Association Facebook page for regular updates on the closure.

