KCPD: Woman driving small motorbike with no reflectors or lights hit, injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reported a collision between a truck and a small motorbike near the intersection of Truman Road and Manchester Bridge.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a silver Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Truman Road in the same lane as a woman on a small motorbike. The driver of the Chevy did not see the motorbike, which did not have any reflectors or lights, and hit it with it with the front of the truck.

According to KCPD, the motorbike driver “was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.”

The occupants of the Chevy were not injured.

