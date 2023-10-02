Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD: Woman driving small motorbike with no reflectors or lights hit, injured

According to KCPD, the motorbike driver “was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening...
According to KCPD, the motorbike driver “was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.”(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reported a collision between a truck and a small motorbike near the intersection of Truman Road and Manchester Bridge.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a silver Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Truman Road in the same lane as a woman on a small motorbike. The driver of the Chevy did not see the motorbike, which did not have any reflectors or lights, and hit it with it with the front of the truck.

According to KCPD, the motorbike driver “was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.”

The occupants of the Chevy were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate...
Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Kansas store
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Fans gather outside Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the concert.
Local Fans Excited by Beyoncé's Concert at Arrowhead
Local Fans Excited by Beyoncé's Concert at Arrowhead
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate