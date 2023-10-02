Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A holiday shopping tradition comes to an end after 36 years in Kansas City.

The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, announced this will be the final year for its Holiday Mart event.

Holiday Mart will take place Oct. 27-29 at the Sheraton at Crown Center. Tickets for the event are on sale on the Junior League’s website. Tickets start at $15.

Holiday Mart has served as a fundraiser since it began in 1988. The event has raised more than $12 million for causes the organization supports.

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

Money raised through Holiday Mart supports the Junior League’s community projects and training programs.

This year’s event will go out with a bang. Organizers are promoting a VIP shopping experience and Besties’ Night Out. Storytime with Santa will also be offered.

The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, said it will continue to support the community through new initiatives and partnerships.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Kansas City-area schools to split millions in Missouri safety grants
“I want her to explore her surroundings and not be pushed around"
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Wichita police identify suspect in 34-year-old homicide case