Kansas City-area schools to split millions in Missouri safety grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of Missouri School Districts are getting funding to increase safety.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the recipients of the state’s School Safety Grant Program. Nearly 600 school districts, charter schools, and private schools are splitting the $50 million in funding that is available.

The governor’s office said the grant program works to reimburse districts for upgrades that improve security at buildings, technology that helps keep people safe, and automatic external defibrillators.

This is the second round of state funding. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants.

School districts in the Kansas City area plan to use the money in the following ways.

Clinton School District

The Clinton School District says it has a plan to bring extra layers of protection and security to its buildings. It will buy and install Ballistic Film to add to offices and entryways. The film will protect against armed intruders, but will also protect against vandals, according to the district.

While Ballistic Film is not bulletproof, it is designed to hold glass together. It works to prevent the glass from shattering, which also prevents injuries. The film also slows an intruder from entering a building, or an area inside a building, according to companies that produce it.

North Kansas City School District

North Kansas City plans to use the $300,000 in grant money from the state to enhance security at 40 of its buildings.

The projects include installing safety film at all main visitor and main student entry areas, according to the school district.

Pleasant Hill School District

The Pleasant Hill School District is slated to receive nearly $200,000 from the State of Missouri.

The district said it is working to rekey every classroom and office door in its school buildings. The update means every door will have a push button lock on the inside. That means someone inside the room would be able to quickly shut and lock the door during an emergency.

The district is also upgrading intercoms, security at front offices, and improving severe weather response.

