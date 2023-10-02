Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first Monday of the month is known as Sensory Friendly Monday at Johnson County’s Museum. The adjustments are for kids with sensory needs and autism spectrum disorders.

On Mondays, the museum becomes more accessible by dimming the lights, lowering volumes and limiting capacity.

“I want her to explore her surroundings and not be pushed around, but wheel herself up to something,” said Katy Shepherd, whose daughter uses a wheelchair. “To have that freedom without a bunch of kids or other people to get in her way.”

You can sign up to attend a Sensory Friendly Monday on the Johnson County Parks and Recreation website.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.