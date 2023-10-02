Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first Monday of the month is known as Sensory Friendly Monday at Johnson County’s Museum. The adjustments are for kids with sensory needs and autism spectrum disorders.

On Mondays, the museum becomes more accessible by dimming the lights, lowering volumes and limiting capacity.

“I want her to explore her surroundings and not be pushed around, but wheel herself up to something,” said Katy Shepherd, whose daughter uses a wheelchair. “To have that freedom without a bunch of kids or other people to get in her way.”

You can sign up to attend a Sensory Friendly Monday on the Johnson County Parks and Recreation website.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Kansas City-area schools to split millions in Missouri safety grants
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Wichita police identify suspect in 34-year-old homicide case