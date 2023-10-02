Independence police release ID of man killed Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release the identity of a man killed following and argument and shooting in Independence Friday evening.

Police responded to a neighborhood near East 41st Terrace South and South Osage Street around 6 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. Investigators said a gunman shot and killed 29-year-old Juavvion Bagsby, of Independence outside of a home. A second person was injured in the shooting.

The gunman ran away from the crime scene. Police said officers arrested him later Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online at KC Crime Stoppers.

