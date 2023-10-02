Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) - Harvard University has a new president.

Claudine Gay took the oath Friday, making her the first Black president in the Ivy League university’s nearly 400-year history.

“I stand before you on this stage with the weight and the honor of being a first able to say, I am Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard University.” She said.

“So I have no doubt that Claudine Gay will come into this role with a lens that we’ve been waiting for for 400 years, quite frankly,” said Michael Curry, an NAACP board member. “If you want to do something around diversity, bring people with lived experience who understand and have a sense of urgency.”

“Why not improve health care in Haiti and Rwanda? Why not get the innocent off death row? Why not map the 100 billion neurons of the brain or close persistent gaps in education from pre-K to adult learners?” Gay said during her inaugural speech.

“The university has taken a lot of dramatic actions to ensure that Harvard is not off limits because of who you are, where you come from, who you love or how much money you have,” said Dr. Priscilla Douglas, chair of the Boston Public Library.

Undergrads said they are already proud.

“Kind of reassuring to see that it is possible for a woman to kind of be in a position like that,” Diana Shaari said.

When asked what she thought about the president being only 53, student Ezekiel Wells said, “I mean, again, it’s just even more encouraging. I’d say, I think it’s about time. She is very impressive, and I think I’m very excited. I think it’s a little bit overdue.”

Gay said Harvard has an outsized capacity to do good and should work toward helping poverty, disease and war.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court opens its new term with a case about prison terms for drug dealers
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Kansas City-area schools to split millions in Missouri safety grants
“I want her to explore her surroundings and not be pushed around"
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs