Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say

Debra Catledge
Debra Catledge(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Sapp and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - “There’s really not one particular way to describe it. It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” said animal control officer Jessica Hogan in describing her emotions after responding to a reported case of animal cruelty.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video and descriptions may be disturbing to some.

One woman faces charges after nearly 30 dead horses were found on her property, authorities in Colbert County said.

On Sunday, Debra Catledge was arrested by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office on 15 counts of animal cruelty. More charges are pending.

“There was an area that was just basically bones that was in the back. There was really not a lot left to be able to determine the cause of death,” says animal control officer Whitney Hamby.

Animal Services Director Corey Speegle said he worked closely with animal control to remove over 20 living horses and over 40 dogs from the property.

Animal control personnel said they discovered a disturbing scene at a home in Colbert County, Alabama.

“We pulled up in front of the house. We could hear the dogs barking. We noticed a row of kennels with dogs, four or five deep in elevated kennels, pretty bad conditions, hair matted up, living in pee, poop, feces ... just really bad conditions,” said Speegle.

Speegle said all animals were brought to the Colbert County Animal Shelter. Saturday morning, volunteers from all over the community stepped in to help find homes for THE animals seized from the property.

“We’ve had rescue come in. We’re going to have dogs going to rescues in Nashville and in Kentucky, and they’ll stay there pending the court’s decision on these animals,” Speegle said.

Out of the 40 dogs rescued from the woman’s property, only four were left at the shelter after area rescues stepped in to help.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Kansas City-area schools to split millions in Missouri safety grants
“I want her to explore her surroundings and not be pushed around"
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs
Johnson County Museum hosts Sensory Friendly Mondays for kids with sensory needs
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’