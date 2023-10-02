Founder of KC Marching Cobras announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After more than 50 years of performing all over the country and in Kansas City parades, the KC Marching Cobras announced they’re shutting down operations.

Willie Arthur Smith, who began the program, made the announcement he’s retiring and decided to dissolve the organization.

You could say the KC Marching Cobras left an impact across the nation, because according to their website, they performed in 45 states, internationally, and for three U.S Presidents.

Their first performance consisted of 13 boys in a talent show back in 1969 when founder Willie Arthur Smith was a social studies teacher in the Kansas City Public School District. But eventually grew into more than 9,000 young people participating in as a cobra over a span of 54 years.

From dancers to drummers, tumbling, and more, those in the music community in Kansas City credit Smith for giving young people in the city an avenue to pursue opportunities in music and the arts. Giving them something to be involved with and stay out of trouble. Kansas City musician and business owner Mike Corrigan recalls watching the KC Marching Cobras years ago in the cherry blossom parade. Despite their program closing, he hopes more bands and drill teams will emerge to keep young people interested in performing arts.

“With kids having the opportunity to learn something like that connects so many areas of their brain and fires off the sensations in their brain,” Corrigan explained. “At the same time, it’s allowing them to really create something and express who they are through music. So, I think it’s such a powerful thing and it helps these kids focus on other than things that aren’t the best. I think the important thing is for kids in the city to have something more positive and enriching to focus their lives on.”

Corrigan also noticed the impact the group left on multiple generations of music lovers in Kansas City.

“It was a little bit of a shock to hear,” Corrigan added. “I know in recent years they’ve been struggling with equipment and things like that. But they’ve been around for over 50 years and having an energetic group like that that connects young kids with music is something I’m very passionate about. If anything, we need more groups like that, not less.”

Smith was not able to be reached for comment on his decision to dissolve the program, but his granddaughter Meshae Johnson explained to KCTV over a phone call that her grandfather had been debating this decision for a while. Their whole family wants to thank all of Kansas City for their support over the years and said they never expected the Marching Cobras would last more than 50 years.

