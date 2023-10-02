Former school teacher denied bond reduction in murder charges of stepson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Steven Woods is charged with murder in the death of his stepson, Joe Bonacorso.

On Monday, the former Smithville school teacher asked a Clay County judge to reduce his $1 million bond. That was denied.

The hearing involved a detective explaining the young man was shot 10 times — some were to his back. That information prompted gasps and cries from a packed courtroom.

Court documents revealed violence broke out in the Northland home after Wood’s wife Rosa discovered evidence of cheating. The teenager came home to help his mom and younger sister pack up and leave.

The probable cause statement showed the teenager was shot and his mother tried to lay on his body to protect him. She was eventually forced from the home.

Woods is also accused of shooting his wife with a shotgun when she tried to re-enter the home through the front door to help her son.

A detective told the court Rosa kept getting jail phone calls from Woods and they eventually had to block the jail phone number.

Woods shot his wife’s ex-husband, John Bonacorso, in 2016. He claimed self-defense and no criminal charges were filed. A civil lawsuit remains ongoing.

Woods was able to question the detective during the hearing and asked if the knife recovered at the scene was tested for DNA and fingerprints yet. She answered, “Not yet.”

Woods told detectives the recent shooting was also self-defense.

His next court date is Oct. 10.

