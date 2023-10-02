FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure still remains extended through the central plains from the northeast. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. A steady southerly flow between 5 and 15 mph will be common. As we move into Tuesday, a cold front builds throughout the central plains and continues to track East. Wind will pick up during the day on Tuesday as temperatures rise to the middle and upper 80s. Gusty conditions between 20 and 30 mph are expected. Models indicate showers and storms are more likely to occur late evening Tuesday between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m. and will continue into early Wednesday morning. There is a threat for thunderstorm activity, but at this time a severe weather threat remains to the west of the viewing area. Anticipate heavy rainfall though, and breezy to gusty conditions in some of the storm cells for an early morning commute Wednesday.

Forecast Track (KCTV 5)

As the front passes, a cold or air plunge from Canada dips into the United States. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable values for Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies. With low pressure to the north as the front passes, however, I do not want to rule out a few isolated showers on Thursday, but we will be drying out for the most part. The coolest of the air at this time pulls through Friday into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to go from the middle 70s Thursday to the middle and upper 60s Friday for daytime highs. Some of our models are trying to push for the lower 60s for afternoon high temperatures. if new data poles have better chances of dropping the temperature, we will issue a First Warn for Friday due to the significant temperature drop within 24 hours. For now, we are not quite there yet. A dryer pattern remains into the weekend with temperatures beginning to rebound near seasonable by Sunday to the lower 70s.

