FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Scattered showers coming late Tuesday night

Unseasonably warm air lingers through Tuesday afternoon before our next cold front arrives. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s with stiff south winds increasing between 15 and 20 mph. We could have gusts up near 30 mph at times. The front will push through Tuesday night into early Wednesday sparking scattered showers and a few storms. Most of the rain looks to fall overnight and could taper off before sunrise on Wednesday. This will bring an end to the summer-like heat we’ve been dealing with since Autumn started.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid-70s and we could have similar conditions return Thursday. But our next cold front swings through Friday and that’s going to bring a bigger blast of much cooler air. Temperatures Friday afternoon may get stuck in the 60s while morning lows on Saturday could drop as low as the upper 30s for some in extreme northern Missouri. If this happens it could be the first frost of the season, which is just a few days earlier than normal.

