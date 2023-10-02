Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Scattered showers coming late Tuesday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unseasonably warm air lingers through Tuesday afternoon before our next cold front arrives. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s with stiff south winds increasing between 15 and 20 mph. We could have gusts up near 30 mph at times. The front will push through Tuesday night into early Wednesday sparking scattered showers and a few storms. Most of the rain looks to fall overnight and could taper off before sunrise on Wednesday. This will bring an end to the summer-like heat we’ve been dealing with since Autumn started.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid-70s and we could have similar conditions return Thursday. But our next cold front swings through Friday and that’s going to bring a bigger blast of much cooler air. Temperatures Friday afternoon may get stuck in the 60s while morning lows on Saturday could drop as low as the upper 30s for some in extreme northern Missouri. If this happens it could be the first frost of the season, which is just a few days earlier than normal.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Scattered showers coming late Tuesday night
Rain Chances
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
First Warn Weather Forecast Rain
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Staying cool through the rest of the week