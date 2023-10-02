Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Former school teacher denied bond reduction in murder charges of stepson
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
Lori McWhorter died Friday after her vehicle was hit by a Jeep, authorities said.
School district mourns loss of award-winning teacher killed in crash
FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).
Raytown shooting leaves 2 dead, police asking public for information
Morning News Headlines: Monday, Oct. 2nd