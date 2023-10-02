Aging & Style
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes arrives at work carrying something special in clear briefcase

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas drop a new red and white training shoe.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas drop a new red and white training shoe.(Adidas)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of NFL fans and Swifties focused on the Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Others were focused on a smaller screen and getting their hands on a new pair of signature shoes.

Adidas club members received exclusive to buy the new Mahomes 1 Impact FLX “Away” shoe Sunday.

Mahomes made sure everyone noticed the new red and white shoe as he arrived in the New York area Saturday, ready to take care of business.

The Chiefs posted video on Instagram of QB1 arriving. Mahomes also posted the video. He walked off the team’s plane with a suitcase and a briefcase. The clear briefcase held the newest pair of Mahomes’ colorway signature shoes.

“Our fans are everything to us, whether that’s at home or on the road, Chiefs Kingdom rolls together.” Mahomes, said. “This colorway is dedicated to all those fans who make the trip or have their roots in Kansas City. There’s much more to come next year as my partnership with adidas continues to grow.”

The new shoe will be available to everyone beginning Oct. 3. The new colorflex shoe retails for $140.

Mahomes has a number of colorway options in a partnership with Adidas that started in 2021.

