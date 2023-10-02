Aging & Style
Bill Self offers little on Arterio Morris dismissal

Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self
Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self(Bay 2 | WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After Morris was arrested and charged with rape Sept. 29th, Self met with the media Monday to address that situation in preparation to Late Night in the Phog on Friday.

“I’m not talking about that, I already made a comment, and that comment will stand... there’s an ongoing issue and certainly not going into anything else other than what’s been stated.” Self said.

“It was obviously well-vetted,” Self added on the teams background check on Morris before arriving to Kansas.

Self said there’s not much you can say on this matter and he’s been instructed in how to handle it. Morris was originally suspended from the program on Sept. 15.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program,” Self said in a statement. “We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

That statement above came after Morris was arrested. That suspension happened hours after he had entered a plea deal that canceled an October trial that had been set for a misdemeanor assault charge against him. Last summer, Morris was arrested when an ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her after they had broken up before the start of last season.

