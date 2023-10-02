Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour officially started at 8 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium, but the Kansas City Scout Cams show that not everyone has made it to their seats quite yet.
As of 8:35 p.m., traffic was severely congested on I-435, but, as of 8:50 p.m. the delay has already begun to let up and cars are making their way more steadily into the stadium complex.
ALSO READ: Beyoncé's backup dancers host local workshop, dance battle
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.