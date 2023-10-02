Audit: Missouri Sheriff’s Office made ‘questionable’ buys of TVs, hams, beer, cigarettes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An audit found a Missouri Sheriff’s Office may have misused thousands of dollars in taxpayer money when it bought 15 TVs, dozens of hams, beer, cigarettes, and other items.

The Missouri State Auditor reviewed financial records belonging to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office and says it discovered several oversight issues.

It points to nearly $3,000 in missing funds and more than $5,500 in questionable purchases made by the sheriff’s office in 2020.

In addition to the TVs, food, and beer, the audit determined the sheriff’s office also bought scented oil air fresheners, soda, energy drinks, personal grooming tools, barbeque seasoning rubs, lotion, skin cleaners, and other beauty items that were not included on commissary inventory lists. The audit also found office employees bought game cameras, a GPS unit, CD player, and speakers, according to the audit.

ALSO READ: Former school teacher denied bond reduction in murder charges of stepson

While some of the items bought may be appropriate, the auditor said the office did not save, or submit, documentation to show why the items were purchased. It also said the Sheriff’s office did not retain receipts, invoices, and other supporting documentation for most purchases made from the commissary account.

The audit calls for the sheriff’s office to put checks and other procedures into place to account for all purchases. It also found the Ray County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office needs to take steps to ensure money is accounted for going forward.

While the audit determined that the questionable spending took place during former Sheriff Garry E. Bush’s term from 2018 to 2020, Sheriff Scott Childers also needs to imperilment oversight in the department, according to the auditor.

During Bush’s term, the audit found that office personnel did not turn over $2,549 in conceal carry permit fees and $443 in sex offender registration fees to the County Commission. The audit shows that money is now missing.

Because of the turnover in the office the auditor could not determine who may have taken, or misused, the money.

The audit also pointed out that the sheriff’s office did not ensure bills were paid on time and had to pay more than $400 in late fees on credit cards in 2020, as well as overdraft fees in 2021.

Current Ray County Sheriff Childers responded to the audit. He wrote that the office implemented a plan to ensure all adjustments made to inmates’ commissary accounts are properly reported.

Sheriff Childers also said the office agrees that documentation is needed when items are purchased through the office’s account. Childers said that his administration has not made any questionable or unnecessary purchases and he plans to continue to prohibit any new requests that fall into those categories.

The full audit can be found on the Missouri State Auditor’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.