Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

American Royal World Series of BBQ heats up in Kansas City

American Royal World Series of BBQ heats up in Kansas City
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ weekend is underway at the Kansas Speedway with hundreds of teams parked and ready to cook.

Legends in the BBQ game include Darren Warth with Smokey D’s BBQ out of Des Moines, Iowa. He’s been competing in the World Series of BBQ for 20 years, even winning it three times.

“It’s the biggest family reunion in BBQ. It’s amazing to come back to the American Royal every year,” he said. “I’m not here to offend grandma if I’m too spicy but I’m not here to offend the beer-drinking-boys if it’s too sweet

He’s being inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame this weekend as well.

“It’s a balance of meat, it’s a balance of smoke, it’s a balance of rub, sauce. You put that all together -- makes for winning BBQ.”

500 teams from across the world are parked in the speedway with their grills and equipment ready. One is from Panama, and the Pig Riggin crew has professionals from Ohio, New Jersey, and even more states as that team comes together for events like this. Another is traveling a few miles from Topeka -- with some alligator meat.

“It’s a good, white meat that’s fun to do,” said Todd Fritz with Fins Up. “I just hope everyone can come out, have a good time tonight, and enjoy the competition throughout the weekend.”

Some of the people out there this weekend have friendly competitions.

“500 teams out there and it’s great. There can only be one winner so there are 499 teams disappointed, but we just want to beat Irwin’s Pit Crew,” said Smokin’ Elvises Randall Updike.

The two have been going at it since 2005 and there’s now a traveling trophy as part of the friendly battle. It hasn’t gotten a lot of traveling just yet though, but the competition does go back and forth, year after year.

Jim Seeley with Irwin’s Pit Crew said, “Irwin’s pit crew won the first year, unfortunately, COVID won in 2020, then in 2021 Irwin’s won again, and in 2022 Irwin’s won yet again. Because they’re kind of a big deal.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City
Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Rain Chances
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
Warm start to the week Monday with some chances for rain on the horizon
Fans gather outside Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the concert.
Local Fans Excited by Beyoncé's Concert at Arrowhead
Local Fans Excited by Beyoncé's Concert at Arrowhead
According to KCPD, the motorbike driver “was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening...
KCPD: Woman driving small motorbike with no reflectors or lights hit, injured