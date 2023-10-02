American Royal World Series of BBQ heats up in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ weekend is underway at the Kansas Speedway with hundreds of teams parked and ready to cook.

Legends in the BBQ game include Darren Warth with Smokey D’s BBQ out of Des Moines, Iowa. He’s been competing in the World Series of BBQ for 20 years, even winning it three times.

“It’s the biggest family reunion in BBQ. It’s amazing to come back to the American Royal every year,” he said. “I’m not here to offend grandma if I’m too spicy but I’m not here to offend the beer-drinking-boys if it’s too sweet

He’s being inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame this weekend as well.

“It’s a balance of meat, it’s a balance of smoke, it’s a balance of rub, sauce. You put that all together -- makes for winning BBQ.”

500 teams from across the world are parked in the speedway with their grills and equipment ready. One is from Panama, and the Pig Riggin crew has professionals from Ohio, New Jersey, and even more states as that team comes together for events like this. Another is traveling a few miles from Topeka -- with some alligator meat.

“It’s a good, white meat that’s fun to do,” said Todd Fritz with Fins Up. “I just hope everyone can come out, have a good time tonight, and enjoy the competition throughout the weekend.”

Some of the people out there this weekend have friendly competitions.

“500 teams out there and it’s great. There can only be one winner so there are 499 teams disappointed, but we just want to beat Irwin’s Pit Crew,” said Smokin’ Elvises Randall Updike.

The two have been going at it since 2005 and there’s now a traveling trophy as part of the friendly battle. It hasn’t gotten a lot of traveling just yet though, but the competition does go back and forth, year after year.

Jim Seeley with Irwin’s Pit Crew said, “Irwin’s pit crew won the first year, unfortunately, COVID won in 2020, then in 2021 Irwin’s won again, and in 2022 Irwin’s won yet again. Because they’re kind of a big deal.”

