Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people died following a single vehicle crash in Kansas City early Sunday morning. Kansas City Police said the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and East 45th Terrace. The black Ford Taurus was going north on Emanuel Cleaver at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree. Police said the driver lost control.

KCPD’s Accident Investigation Section (A.I.S.) conducted their investigation through the early morning hours on Sunday. All three occupants of the Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there have now been 75 people killed on Kansas City roads in 2023.

